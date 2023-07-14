Pump Rules Fans Suspect Kristen Doute Has Officially Returned

There was speculation that Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute would make her way back into the fold. Post-Scandoval, the former reality TV star was welcomed back on camera for insights into her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. There was speculation that she could rejoin the cast full-time for Season 11.

If that’s true, it does come at risk. Kristen was axed from the show in June 2020 after allegedly reporting a fellow castmate to the police. An unjustified reporting, and completely tone-deaf in the days of Black Lives Matter.

But some VPR fans think she is already filming with the rest of the cast. And a clue on social media by Kristen’s boyfriend was all it took.

Was Kristen “behind the scenes” with Peter Madrigal?

Luke Broderick’s shared a picture to Instagram Stories of his girlfriend with SUR manager, Peter Madrigal. Peter has appeared on Vanderpump Rules as a satellite friend to the main group for many seasons.

He wrote that Peter and Kristen were “behind the scenes,” chatting outside the SUR Restaurant & Lounge in West Hollywood. Longtime fans of the show noticed that she was wearing her iconic green revenge dress from the time she broke up with Sandoval in Season 2. What kind of coincidence is that?

Fans shared the picture on Reddit, captioning the snap, “Kristin filming???”

“Saw this in Kristin’s bf’s IG story. I guess she’s going to make an appearance next season??” one comment read. Another follower wrote, “the white wine … the green dress … the SANDALS???? I’m so ready for this mess.”

Fans noted that if there is anyone that could take on Sandoval, it’s Kristen. One follower wished for her return. “God I hope so, I want to see her film with Sandy just so we can count how many drinks she throws in his face,” the person wrote.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming for its eleventh season. We exclusively revealed that Raquel Leviss will rejoin the cast next week, but that once Emmy nominations were revealed for the show, she started playing hardball and asking for more cash.

