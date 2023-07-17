Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Accused of Refusing To Pay Huge Business Debt

Although Denise Richards only lasted two seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she certainly made an impact. When she announced that she’d be returning this year as a guest, everyone kind of went crazy.

And it makes sense. Compared to many Housewives, Denise feels pretty on level and down to earth. She was at least smart enough to recognize when the toxicity became far too much, which is some self-awareness that some Bravo stars could really stand to gain.

Unfortunately, many just know Denise as Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife. But real fans will know her current husband, Aaron Phypers. The last time we saw Denise and Aaron on RHOBH, the two were a bit paranoid that they were being followed because of Aaron’s business. Well, now, that business is apparently causing even more trouble.

Aaron needs to cough up six figures

Aaron has reportedly accumulated a 6-figure debt that he’s refusing to pay off, causing his creditor to try and take him to court. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Creditors Adjustment Bureau is demanding $252,151 from Aaron. The payment is in connection with a loan Aaron made with his company, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting.

Aaron took out a $190k loan with $11k per interest period. Additionally, Aaron reportedly defaulted on the loan, so Creditors Adjustment demanded the full balance—$186k with $66k built up in interest. Aaron demanded the suit be thrown out, saying Creditors Adjustment “unreasonably delayed in bringing this action against” him, “and that such delay substantially prejudiced” him.

He also claimed his payments were delayed due to the pandemic. He asked for extra time, offering to pay when his business returned to pre-pandemic status. But Creditors Adjustment said the evidence was conclusive and the loan was unambiguous. In their mind, Aaron should be given no further time for payment.

