Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year Sober

Kyle Richards had a rough Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the first half of the season, her issues with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke rubbed fans the wrong way. And after she and Mauricio Umansky were caught on camera laughing at Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle’s son, they really caught heat.

Also, arguably the season’s biggest storyline involved sister Kathy Hilton and her alleged meltdown in Aspen, Colorado. By the time the reunion finished taping, Kyle and Kathy were no longer speaking, and Kyle stormed off the set with a face full of tears. Then, everybody could see that Kyle wasn’t in the best place. But now, the reality star is celebrating a year of sobriety and may be in the best shape of her life.

Kyle is one-year alcohol free

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG posted to her Instagram Sunday writing about her year of sobriety. “Today marks one-year alcohol free for me,” she wrote, followed by a smiley face emoji. The actress continued, saying that many things led her to cut alcohol out of her life. But primarily, she “didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be.”

“I listened to my heart, and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally, or spiritually.”

Kyle says that she’s not putting a time limit on her abstinence from alcohol, but the 54-year-old has “never felt better.”

The California native explained that some gave her a little push regarding her sobriety, but she does not crumble under pressure. Even though she doesn’t have a “problem” with alcohol, the reality star says it made her feel “depressed the next day” despite how much fun she had the day before.

Despite their issues in the past, Garcelle and Kyle have seemingly moved past them. The Survival of the Thickest star commented on Kyle’s posting, singing her praises. “Your discipline is admirable,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo this November.

