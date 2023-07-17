RHONY Originals Not Invited to Reboot Premiere

A disastrous Season 13 led to the Real Housewives of New York being rebooted. A “legacy” version of the show was planned, featuring fan favorites. Due to stalled contract negotiations, that idea bit the dust.

Thus, Season 14 would have an all-new cast. There was a premiere party for the new season, but no veteran RHONY stars scored an invite. Harsh! Page Six has all the details.

It’s a brand-new day for RHONY

Several insiders confirmed that the “OG” New York housewives were not invited to the soiree at The Rainbow Room. A source said, “Those women helped create the franchise and were barely mentioned.” The insider added, “Every executive flew in. They never threw parties like that for the old cast.”

Accordingly, the new cast was present and accounted for. Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and an ill Jessel Taank attended. Andy Cohen was also in the house.

A Bravo spokesperson explained that the original cast members weren’t invited because “It was a party for the new season. The network is really excited and very confident about the new era.”

Another source wasn’t impressed. “[The cast] are all beautifully dressed [social media] influencers. It doesn’t feel real,” the insider stated. Basically, they called the first episodes of the rebooted series “a disaster.” Yikes!

Finding the right mix

Meanwhile, Andy waxed poetic about the reboot at the shindig. He remarked, “How to reboot a show with a legacy as brilliant as ‘RHONY’ and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was. And the answer seemed simple: just find a new group of women! No biggie!” he continued. Additionally, “And guess what? We found the right group of women.”

But RHONY fans will have the opportunity to judge for themselves. Let the new ladies make their mark on the franchise. Fan favorites Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman hit up St. Barts to film a RHONY: Legacy version of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

