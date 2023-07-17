Tamra Judge Claims Margaret Josephs Denied Luis Ruelas Filming Rumors

If something is happening in the Real Housewives of New Jersey universe, Tamra Judge is going to talk about it. This woman is invested in the drama and she’s determined to be Team Anything But Teresa Giudice. In her defense, she’s not alone. Tre didn’t wind up looking too great after the reunion.

Recently, rumors came out saying RHONJ star Margaret Josephs was leery of filming with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. After Luis’ questionable actions, this would have been fair. But now Tammy Sue is saying Marge doesn’t care one way or the other about Luis.

Marge is ready for Luis

During an episode of Two Ts In A Pod, Tamra says Margaret denies those Luis rumors. She said, “I have an update on this story. I contacted Margaret herself this morning, and she said ‘Not true, didn’t happen.’ She’s honest about not liking Louie, but Margaret said she’s a professional and no one will intimidate her to not do her job.”

Tammy Sue also shared that while everyone on the RHONJ crew received their return papers, not everyone is happy about the cast. “I read that I was like I’m sure she’s [Margaret’s] not happy about it and I’m sure there was probably some legal stuff that need to be situated but I don’t think she’s saying she won’t work with him. I’m actually shocked that they brought the entire cast back. But then again, how could they split [the cast] up?”

Actually, they could have split the cast up pretty easily. Kind of the same way the Tres Amigas had to re-evaluate when Vicki Gunvalson was fired. That said, Margaret certainly wasn’t the only one who had problems with Luis. Frank Catania held issue with him as well.

Not for nothing, John Fuda is ready to play with Luis, so it will be interesting to see how much he is featured alongside his beloved wife. Filming won’t begin until August, so enjoy the silence while it lasts.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARGARET IS AFRAID OF LUIS? SHOULD RHONJ CAST MEMBERS BE WARY OF FILMING WITH LUIS?