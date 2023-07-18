Lindsay Hubbard Pushes Tom Schwartz to ‘Cut Ties’ With Tom Sandoval in Business

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has been keeping tabs on her buds from Vanderpump Rules amid the drama of Scandoval. Lindsay knows Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and despite her friendship with both, she appears to be picking sides.

According to The U.S Sun, Linds thinks Sandoval is definitely not fun and Schwartz needs to cut him off completely. Welp, she could be right, but this is Schwartz we’re talking about.

Linds says cut him loose!

Recently an employee of Schwartz & Sandy’s dropped a little nugget of info and said Sandoval is “being pushed out” of his strip mall bar. After his affair with Raquel Rachel Leviss, basically, the entire world turned on him and the result wasn’t very good for business.

In a new interview, Lindsay shared her opinion on how the Toms need to move forward. “It’s probably better to cut ties, separate, and go back to friendship if that’s what matters to you,” she said. While this seems like an obvious and appropriate response, again, we’re talking about Tom Schwartz using critical thinking skills.

Linds added, ”Something tells me friendship does not really matter to Sandoval because, you know, look what happened with his girlfriend [Ariana Madix].” I think we’ve all learned that the only thing that truly matters to Sandoval is the quality of his gel manicure.

She compared Tom and Tom to what Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke went through when Carl worked for Loverboy. As a result of their working relationship, their personal relationship all but deteriorated and “got complicated.” While Carl stayed on as an investor, she said his leaving the company might have saved their friendship.

Take a page from Carl and Kyle

“It’s been seven months since he [Carl] left Loverboy and I think slowly but surely they have been getting back to that friendship that they used to have. It takes time, of course, but I think it’s a healthier relationship for them to have,” Lindsay explained.

And she believes there’s hope for Tom and Tom to get back together. “I think Sandoval and Schwartz could potentially get back there too. Listen, there’s something about money… it kind of ruins the friendship. It really does,” Lindsay admitted.

“For me, it’s like, ‘We’re cool, I’m cool, but if you fuck with my money, like, get out of my face before I just go psycho,'” she continued. Okay, so sandwiches and money are Lindsay’s triggers. Got it.

“If Sandoval is affecting the income that is coming in for Schwartz and their other partners, then that’s a problem,” she concluded.

