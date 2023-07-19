RHONY Newbies Compare Themselves to Former Housewives

Real Housewives of New York fans are loving the new cast. As much loved as the replaced group was, this cast is young, fresh, and successful. They are representative of the diverse mix of people that make up Manhattan. It’s exciting to get to know them, especially them having successful careers in their own right.

But no one is ready to let go of the likes of Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, as well as other fan favorites. The duo are currently starring in their own spin-off, Welcome to Crappie Lake. Fans are also eagerly awaiting RHONY Legacy. Given that these ladies aren’t going anywhere, the new cast was asked to choose a RHONY alum that they most identify with. Some answers from Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, and Ubah Hassan were very surprising.

See who each star picked

Us Weekly asked the group which of the original stars embodies them the most.

Sai, who is a highly successful influencer, chose Bethenny Frankel. When asked to elaborate, Sai said, “I mean, she’s very outspoken and she’s very driven — and I’m the same.”

Erin also chose Bethenny. But Luann also came up and Erin explained that she’s “a cross between” them.

Jessel founded a boutique PR agency, The Know, which “specializes in consulting newly formed brands.” She picked Sonja as her RHONY alum spirit animal.

Carole Radziwill was Brynn’s choice. And the communications professional revealed a quirky habit that she shares with the journalist.

“You’re not going to see it that much because I hide it a lot I’m more about jokes and flirting,” she explained. “[But] I collect antique books. I do The New York Times crossword puzzle every week. Like, there’s another side of me that, maybe they’ll show it a little bit, but I’d say Carole.”

Jenna “really loves Jill Zarin.” She added, “I remember seeing her a little bit really, really early on … There’s something about her I really like.”

The best answer came from Ubah, who declined to answer. “Nobody! That’s why we are doing the new era,” she stated.

Catch Real Housewives of New York on Bravo, Sunday nights at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CAST ANSWERS? DO YOU AGREE WITH ALL THEIR DECISIONS? WHO IS ON YOUR DREAM CAST?