Lala Kent Slams ‘Stupid’ Fans After Posing With Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent has no patience with “stupid” haters giving her heat for posing with disgraced cast member Tom Sandoval. The group was filming a trip to Lake Tahoe when a fan asked for a photo, so they obliged. No big deal.

When criticism surfaced on social media over the Vanderpump Rules star snapping a pic with her disgraced cast member, Lala lost her cool and went on an Instagram Story rant of her own.

“It, like, still blows my mind,” Lala said, “that people don’t realize we’re still filming a show … It’s called adulting.”

Scheana comes to Lala’s defense

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay jumped to Lala’s defense. In the photo, Scheana was standing next to Tom with her hand on his back. Despite the animosity between them at the Season 10 reunion, some are saying that Scheana’s forgiven the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner, even though Scheana herself claims they’re not yet “Good as Gold.”

“We’re in a group. We’re all here,” Scheana explained. “We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing … I take photos with strangers every f***ing day. That’s how you take a photo. I stand like that … smile … tilt my head to my good side.”

When a Twitter user @marlosedges2 posted, “ALL IS FORGIVEN or else you wouldn’t be there … If I don’t like somebody, nothing is going to get me to hang around them,” Scheana had a ready clap-back.

“Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job?” She does have a contract after all.

In another post, the “Better Without You” singer explained, “I take photos [with] strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind [people all the time]. End of story.”

Claiming the unexpected photo was snapped on the way to their car, Scheana asked, “Should I look miserable?”

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 11 and should return in the Spring of 2024.

