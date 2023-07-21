Jill Zarin Hits Back at Andy Cohen’s Recent Remarks

Ever since she was fired from Real Housewives of New York, Jill Zarin has been eager to return. She appeared on the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, where she was labeled “thirsty.” A label that Jill hated.

Jill’s hard-ball contract negotiations allegedly sunk the plans for RHONY: Legacy. And when some of the original cast members headed to St. Barts for RHUGT, Jill was not with them.

Well, hell froze over, because Jill was a guest on Bethenny Frankel’s ReWives podcast. The duo hashed out their issues, speaking for the first time in 13 years. And Jill had some harsh words for Andy Cohen.

Jill was blowing up Andy’s phone for a selfless reason

Bethenny and Jill chatted about how Jill and her late husband, Bobby Zarin, were instrumental in getting Bethenny cast on RHONY.

“You know what’s so funny and it kind of bothered me a little bit later on […] somebody once asked Andy in an interview ‘Which Housewife calls you the most?’ […] and he said ‘Jill Zarin,’” she stated.

“And I’m thinking to myself ‘First of all that could not possibly be true I was on the show for four years, there’s been a thousand Housewives.’ And the other thing I said to myself, ‘You know why I was calling you so much? Because I was trying to get Bethenny on the f*cking show,’” Jill said.

Andy shading Jill wasn’t a shocker. On August 1, 2022, he took the time to diss her in his “Mazel of the Day” on Watch What Happens Live. He congratulated Taylor Armstrong for being the first Housewife to jump across franchises.

“This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another. In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City. Just kidding, I love you, Jill,” Andy said. Jill wasn’t amused by Andy’s remark.

Playing hardball?

Jill earlier denied claims that she was responsible for torpedoing the RHONY: Legacy series. “Legacy didn’t happen because it just wasn’t meant to happen, that’s the truth. It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do,” Jill explained.

Will Jill ever return to Bravo? It doesn’t look likely. But stranger things have happened.

