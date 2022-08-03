Andy Cohen Shades Jill Zarin As Thirsty After Taylor Armstrong’s Real Housewives Of Orange County Announcement

Bluestone Manor may have not been the destination of choice for most of the Season 2 cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but it was responsible for restarting a few TV careers. The trip was filled with ex-wives who “left” their respective cities. Some have been gone for a while, while others like Dorinda Medley were just recently “put on pause.”

Since the most recent season of RHUGT ended, it’s been announced that Tamra Judge is returning to Real Housewives of Orange County. Even more shockingly, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong will be joining her. The news of Taylor joining RHOC as a Friend Of was pretty unexpected (probably even more so for Vicki Gunvalson). However, it seems like a good way to bring some good old-fashioned nostalgia back to the OC, just with a little twist. Hey, at least Jill Zarin didn’t spoil this big announcement like she did for Tammy Sue.

It seems like only a matter of time before more RHUGT stars return to their respective shows. Personally, I hope Phaedra Parks is next, but I’m grateful for what we’ve got so far. It’s obvious that Jill would likely do anything for a Real Housewives of New York return. Actually, it’s such common knowledge that Andy Cohen even made fun of her desperation on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy made his “Mazel of the Day” on WWHL the news of Taylor’s RHOC casting. He decided to make a joke about Jill that garnered a burst of roaring laughter from the crowd. “This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another,” Andy said. “In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City.” Andy threw in a “Just kidding, love you Jill” at the end so that she couldn’t be too mad at him. However, Jill knows that she’s thirsty, so even she probably got a big laugh out of Andy’s little roast.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF ANDY POKING FUN AT JILL? DO YOU HOPE JILL RETURNS TO RHONY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]