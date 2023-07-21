Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss’ Mom Claims Dog Graham Bit Her ‘To the Bone’

The plot thickens. Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and James Kennedy loved their beloved pup, Graham. The dog was a gift from Rachel’s parents in 2018. When the couple split up, Rachel kept custody of Graham. James loved the pup but eventually gave up on trying to visit him.

While Rachel was in a mental health treatment facility, Graham was allegedly brought to a shelter. It seemed that Graham was having an issue with biting. Lisa Vanderpump’s dog organization, Vanderpump Dogs, rescued the pup. James shared sweet photos on Instagram of his reunion with Graham during the VPR cast’s Lake Tahoe trip. According to James, Graham was home for good.

Now Rachel’s mom, Laura Leviss, has entered the chat. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what really happened with Graham.

Graham wasn’t left at a shelter

“Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James because he had bitten several people. When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before,” Laura explained.

“While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage. I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience.”

She continued, “After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn’t alone and delivered him directly to the trainer’s home with a tearful goodbye.” I can’t help but wonder why Laura didn’t at least reach out to James to see if he wanted Graham back.

Lisa to the rescue!

“While with the trainer, Graham bit both her and her husband. They still worked with him more to get him to a place where he could be adopted. He was placed with a new owner and was returned within three days after also biting her,” Rachel’s mom said. “The rescue then reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer. Lisa offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13. California Doodle Rescue was told that Vanderpump Dogs would either rehabilitate him and place him in a good home or he could live on her property until his dying day,” Laura explained.

“My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him,” she added. I think there must be more to this doggone tale. I know that Rachel’s family doesn’t care for James. But if he lived with James, maybe then Rachel would have had the chance to see Graham again.

Hopefully, we will get more details about Graham’s story when Season 11 of Pump Rules airs.

