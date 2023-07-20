Scheana Shay Responds to Anger About ‘Forgiving’ Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules cast may be busy filming Season 11, but that doesn’t mean that everything is hunky dory. The group was filming the show in Lake Tahoe. But the shadow of Scandoval remains.

Tom Sandoval, who thankfully parted ways with his mustache, was filming with bestie Tom Schwartz. They were friendly, which is odd. Although Schwartz was pissed at being used by Sandoval, he seems to have forgotten about it.

Scheana Shay posted a video to her Instagram Story of the group heading out to Wolf, Lisa Vanderpump’s new eatery. In the clip, it sounded like Sandoval’s voice in the background. Fan site Queens of Bravo posted the clip, with the caption, “Is that Sandoval’s voice? All is forgiven, I guess #pumprules.” But Scheana hit back.

Sandoval is still unforgiven

Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa. https://t.co/3l4NS5RPg1 — ?️‍?Scheana (@scheana) July 19, 2023

The singer reposted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa.”

Scheana “liked” another tweet that read, “They have to film with him. They are going to Lisa’s new restaurant.” So, I guess Sandoval won’t be getting a big hug from Scheana. Still, fans weren’t thrilled that Scheana and Schwartz were hanging out with Sandoval.

A source told Page Six that VPR stars Schwartz, Sandoval, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, Scheana, and her hubby, Brock Davies, agreed to keep calm while checking out Lisa’s newest restaurant.

“Just because the cast is in the same vicinity doesn’t mean that they are getting along. They are there to support Lisa’s new restaurant and are honoring her request that temperatures be lowered at the moment,” the insider said.

Lisa has reportedly tried to “bring Sandoval back into the mix.” These endeavors have “proven unsuccessful due in large part to Tom’s continued lack of accountability for his behavior.” Duh!

“The cast wants nothing to do with him, but as Lisa continues to invite him to various filmed functions, they are learning to coexist with Tom, who is very much an outcast to the larger group,” the source continued. “It’s going to be a long summer.”

Meanwhile, Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss has been spotted in Tucson, Arizona, far from the drama. Thus far…

