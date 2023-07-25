Katie Maloney Reveals Why Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix Hasn’t Opened Yet

Procedural delays. On Vanderpump Rules Season 9, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney announced their plans to open a sandwich shop together. They took advice from Lisa Vanderpump and went through all the correct steps including finding an ideal location in West Hollywood, sourcing the most fresh products, and inviting family and friends for taste tests.

Katie and Ariana were meticulous in their process, even releasing a potential menu for Something About Her in June. Their initial plan was to open in the Spring of 2023. Yet Katie took to TikTok recently to reveal a further delay in their opening plans.

Katie suggests permit delays are to blame

Katie revealed a revised opening timeline of Summer 2023 during an appearance on the So Bad It’s Good with Ryan Bailey podcast. However, “many moving parts” slowed down the process.

At the time of the interview, Katie said, “Our design and build-out and everything is gonna be finished by the end of May, so we’re not wrong about one of the things. We are gonna be open this summer … I’m hesitant to give a more specific time because the last thing I want to do is [have] people like, ‘You said…'”

However, it seems Katie hinted at a further delay during a recent TikTok video she posted earlier this month. She wanted to address fans that questioned opening delays.

“Draking our way through the ‘yOu WeRe suPPosed tO Be opEn in MAY,” Katie wrote.

In the video, Katie is dancing in the sandwich shop to Drake’s Passionfruit track. Clearly, she chose the music to reference the multiple delays in Drake’s product rollouts.

“Crying in permits,” she captioned the TIkTok. It seems government procedures are causing the delay. Bureaucracy stifling the free market again.

Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules cast is filming for Season 11. The cast was at Lake Tahoe together, though Katie and Ariana skipped the trip. Perhaps they were caught up dealing with their sandwich shop.

