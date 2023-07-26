Jax Taylor ‘Very Happy’ for Vanderpump Rules Cast After Emmy Nominations

Jax Taylor is very happy for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Not only did they break TV records during their Season 10 run, but they also scored TWO Emmy nominations. Lisa Vanderpump’s crew certainly put in work during the season finale and three-part reunion. But despite all of this, Jax wants folks to remember who really did the heavy lifting.

The reality star appeared on the show from Seasons 1 through 8 (2013-2020). During his time hanging out in WeHo, Jax was highlighted as this lying, manipulative, or, as Beyoncé would call him, a “good for nothing type of brother.” Despite it all, Jax, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute were wildly entertaining, and people ate it up for years.

Now that Jax is off of Vanderpump Rules, the series had its biggest season yet, and he wasn’t a part of it. It’s easy to wonder if the star has any negative feelings about the cast, but according to him, he’s all smiles.

Don’t forget where you came from

(Photo by: Noam Galai/Bravo)

Jax spoke with OK! recently about all things VPR, and he dished on their two Emmy nominations. “I’m very happy [for] the show to be nominated as it should,” he said about the season. “But I put my blood, sweat, and tears into that show. So did Kristen and Stassi. I want to make sure that everybody’s aware of that.”

Jax indeed had a massive hand in why the drama constantly flowed season after season. He called Tom Sandoval out for being a cheater the first time, he fought some random guy during Season 1 (Frank) we never saw again, and the list continues.

“I put a decade of my life into that show to get it where it is today,” he continued. “I’m very proud of the cast, and I’m very happy for them. But, you know, I just hope they all remember the foundation of it and what got them there.”

