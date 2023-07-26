Lala Kent Confirms Jax Taylor Is Filming New Pump Rules Spinoff

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is in the middle of filming Season 11. Viewers eagerly anticipate what the cast will do as they navigate mending friendships broken by wandering body parts. But something new is in the works for Pump Rules alums as well.

For a long time, Jax Taylor has subtly implied he is returning to television. After years of misses, Jax is finally up to bat with a new show. Lala shared what her old friends are up to on Amazon Live.

Jax is back, back again …

It’s all happening for Jax, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. Hopefully, they don’t screw it up. The clock is ticking and filming will begin in the very near future. “You will have to stay tuned for that. It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Lala said.

So far none of the regular Pump Rules crew will be featured on their new venture. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together,” Lala added.

Fans have been divided on having any of the “fired” cast return amid the Scandoval fallout. Much like getting back with an ex, they were fired for a reason. The trio’s new gig will have eight official episodes and focus on adulting in the San Fernando Valley. Sounds … so great.

Since production hasn’t started yet, there’s obviously no premiere date. Also, it’s slated as a Vanderpump Rules spinoff and will allegedly run on the Bravo network. At this time there is no word on whether or not it will be called Valley Village: The Fired Ones Try Again.

Stay tuned, Brittany’s Southern twang will be back before you know it!

