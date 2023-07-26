When Does Love Island UK Come On Hulu?

Love Island UK is making waves both in its home country, and abroad. Americans hoping to enjoy a slice of the villa drama can do so on the streaming platform Hulu. But, there is a bit of a delay when it comes to the new episodes being uploaded. Here’s when Love Island UK comes on Hulu.

When do new episodes of Love Island UK come out on Hulu?

Photo: Lifted Entertainment / (C) ITV Plc

New episodes of Love Island UK arrive on Hulu two weeks after they are shown in the UK.

This means that the Love Island UK 2023 finale should arrive on Hulu on Monday, August 14. That is when the entirety of Love Island UK Season 10 will be available to stream on the platform.

The season so far has been packed full of memorable characters. They include “Messy Mitch,” and the series’ first Islander who was booted, only to return later in the season, Molly Marsh.

Season 10 got off to a bit of a messy start, when medics were scrambled to the villa on the first day of filming. Contestant Catherine Agbaje suddenly felt ill, so one of the 24-hour medics on-hand made sure she was okay to carry on filming. Cameras went down during the scare, but she managed to pull through and continue with the rest of her Love Island experience.

On the outside, producers hoped to deflect from the drama and toxicity that comes with supporting your loved ones while they’re inside the villa. Families were banned from taking over the social media accounts of those competing. This meant that they didn’t have to deal with unwarranted attacks from some of the more vocal viewers. Honestly, it’s a smart idea.

