Emily Simpson ‘Completely Disagreed’ With Heather Dubrow’s Reaction to Gina Kirschenheiter

Heather Dubrow divided the Real Housewives of Orange County audience with her hard-line approach to Gina Kirschenheiter. The latter was suffering emotionally during the cast trip to Montana during which discussions about how Jennifer Pedranti hooked up with Ryan Boyajian triggered memories of her ex-husband cheating on her.

By the time the group returned, Gina was in better spirits and was able to move past some of the emotion. But she did so with the help and confidence of her boyfriend Travis Mullen. That and cutting alcohol out of her diet.

Had Gina listened to Heather’s advice, she would not have spoken to Travis. And Gina’s best friend, Emily Simpson, “completely disagreed” with that advice. While Heather may have been coming from a good place, Emily doesn’t think it was the best course of action for that particular couple.

Emily compares her relationship to Gina’s

Emily appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to spill all the tea about the recent RHOC episodes. It’s heating up with a lot of drama. And when the group got back to the OC, Gina did call Heather out for her sanitized approach to her emotions. It just seems like Gina and Heather have very differing personalities.

Emily was asked by a virtual audience member to react. She was asked, “As her best friend, what was your reaction to watching Heather tell Gina she shouldn’t go to Travis with her feelings about cheating?”

“I disagree because I know Gina very well. And I know Travis very well. And I know Travis is her person. And Shane [Simpson] is like that for me too. So I feel like, anytime she’s upset, she should always be able to go to him, no matter what. You can’t hide things from your partner,” Emily answered.

Gina did the right thing for herself and her relationship. And brought something to her storyline too. All’s well that ends well.

