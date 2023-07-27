Lala Kent Teases ‘Twist’ in ‘Strange’ Vanderpump Rules Season 11

The buzz for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is almost palpable, and with good reason. With the way things were left at the Season 10 Reunion, everyone is dying to know how the show will change. More particularly, how the character dynamics will change after Scandoval’s fallout.

Everyone is dying to know if Tom Sandoval will get his just desserts. Or if Rachel Leviss has truly become a different person after her time in a mental health clinic. Or if Ariana Madix will receive some good karma directed her way.

We’ve already received multiple reports on some cast members’ experiences filming this time around. On the July 26 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Lala Kent offered some perspective on how shooting this season has gone for her so far, adding a small tease in there for good measure.

Lala teases a must-watch VPR season

Lala first acknowledged how she changed. “You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back.’” She added, “It is the first time that I have put my guard down and I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed.”

As for how the show itself has changed, Lala teased, “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for. It is just a very interesting environment to be a part of.” It would appear this twist made things easier to digest. She also emphasized that Season 11 is “the strangest” season she and the cast had “ever filmed.”

Lala put a bow on her thoughts by explaining her change in attitude for Season 11. “There will be a day where the dust settles, people move on. Usually, when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.’”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK THE VPR SEASON 11 TWIST WILL BE? WHAT DO YOU HOPE FOR FROM SEASON 11?