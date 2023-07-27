NeNe Leakes Under Fire From Son Bryson’s Baby Mama

Good grief. Shots have been fired and they are aimed directly at NeNe Leakes. Honestly, this isn’t going to turn out well, but here we go anyway. NeNe’s son Bryson Bryant is in a very bad way. He’s currently sitting in jail on a Fentanyl possession charge, but his troubles don’t end there.

NeNe is letting him stay in the slammer and think about the bad choices he’s made. Probably the right way to go, but not everyone agrees. That said, Bryson is a grown-ass man and Mommy shouldn’t have to bail him out. Now Bryson’s ex is speaking up and blames both NeNe AND Bravo for Bryson’s troubles.

Who’s to blame for Bryson?

According to Radar, Bryson’s former flame Symone Davis says NeNe is, “full of shit.” Ma’am, we would all like to wish you the best of luck in your journey going forward.

Symone has a kid with Bryson and is definitely feeling some type of way now that he landed himself in the big house. Again. But despite Bryson’s history of stealing, lying, and not following the good advice of his parents, Symone thinks all of this is NeNe’s fault. She’s also bringing Bravo into the mix.

Not only does Symone feel NeNe doesn’t give two flicks about Bryson’s addiction issues, but apparently her time on the show impacted how she treated her oldest son. During NeNe’s most recent interview with Carlos King, she admitted her being on Real Housewives of Atlanta didn’t exactly help Bryson’s issues.

Symone added, “I know the show didn’t specifically affect him but it did change his mother.” Well, she is telling no lies. NeNe went through some VERY noticeable changes once the fame bug bit and she was walking outside the lines of Bravo. There were even more obvious changes once she started losing that brief bit of celebrity.

Bryson’s ex further implies he used to say “The money changed his mom.” He’s not wrong. But is that how he justifies his multiple issues? Symone also thinks NeNe played favorites between Bryson and his younger brother. She alleged Brentt Leakes got the love “Bryce always wanted” but never received.

And Symone is not done with NeNe yet. She fully believes RHOA “ruined” Bryson’s relationship with NeNe. Further, she admitted Bryson is “still dependent” on NeNe’s money, she also said NeNe holds his dependence over his head. Allegedly.

There’s a good chance Symone is spicy because NeNe doesn’t recognize her son, despite a court’s paternity ruling. NeNe has never met Bryson’s child with her and does not respond to videos of him sent by Symone. “She [NeNe] is a bully,” Symone advised.

