Vicki Gunvalson Enjoys Chaotic RHOC Return in ‘Crotchless Panties’

Well, the OG of Real Housewives of Orange County is back, and she is letting loose. Vicki Gunvalson hasn’t filmed for the show for two seasons. In 2020, both she and Tamra Judge were fired. But when Tamra snatched an orange for Season 17, Vicki felt a bit salty.

Now she made her much-anticipated return as a “friend” of the housewives. Which wasn’t exactly the title that Vicki hoped for. “Well, yeah, they brought me back in, like, maybe six times as a quote—unquote friend,” she said. “I am not a friend. I am a f*cking OG — like, what are you talking about?” she remarked during a previous interview.

The Tres Amigas take their shots

During the most recent episode of RHOC, Vicki reunited with Tamra and Shannon Beador. A montage of all the drunken Tres Amigas’ shenanigans aired.

Tamra informed Vicki that her “nipples are showing” through her blouse. “She’s all about [a] sexy underwear,” Shannon added. Vicki shocked her companions by revealing that she wears “crotchless panties” and “thigh highs” to keep her sex life smoldering. “I wear whatever it takes because everybody’s getting older,” Vicki said.

She is in a relationship with Michael Smith. And it sounds like this man needs some rest. Is this the same Vicki who was terrified of the Mexican strippers at Tamra’s weird bachelorette party? Oh, times have changed!

Vicki even led the trio in an interesting prayer before dinner. “Lord thank you for bringing us together again. I’ve missed my friends. And let’s learn how to whoop it up again!”

Tamra replied, “I love that you’re telling Jesus that we need to whoop it up. That is amazing.” And Vicki’s response was everything. “He understands who I am,” she stated.

Meanwhile. Vicki made it clear that she wasn’t interested in whooping it up with Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, or Heather Dubrow. She accused Heather of looking down on her because she owns an insurance company.

Hopefully, this episode showed why having Vicki be a part of RHOC is a promising idea.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

