‘I Am Not a Friend, I’m the F*cking OG’: Vicki Gunvalson Discusses Real Housewives of Orange County Return

Even though she was fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County a few years ago, the OG of the OC is back in the fold this season.

Vicki Gunvalson was the first Housewife to jump-start this phenomenon in the early 2000s. Andy Cohen has spoken extensively about her hand in the casting process, and of course, her longevity on the show speaks for itself.

Around that time, the Bravoverse had lost a handful of Bravo legends like NeNe Leakes and Vicki’s partner in crime, Tamra Judge. But as we’ve seen with Judge’s swift return, they can’t keep the ones who’ve paved the way gone too long. Thankfully, Bravo has given viewers several blasts from the past, like Danielle Staub and Taylor Armstrong, making their appearances as friends on RHONJ and RHOC.

It’s been two seasons since Vicki has filmed with the Orange County ladies; however, during Season 17, Bravo decided to bring her back.

Vicki isn’t cool with being called a “friend”

During a recent interview on the FACTZ podcast, Vicki confirmed her return to the Real Housewives, but she wasn’t necessarily peachy about it. After the show’s host asked Vicki what her role would be during the newest season, Gunvalson noted she was asked to return, except as a friend of the group.

“Well, yeah, they brought me back in, like, maybe six times as a quote—unquote friend,” she said. “I am not a friend.”

“I am a f*cking OG — like, what are you talking about?”

Vicki has previously declared that she would never return to the show in a reduced capacity. However, after Bravo failed to bring her back full-time, part-time was her only choice.

“It was a kind of a humble piece of pie,” she said. “I did go to Cancun to surprise them. I filmed a couple of other times with Tamra, Shannon, and I.”

Although she spent time filming with some other girls, Vicki revealed they don’t mesh well together. Hopefully, her brief stint on the show this year will show the network just how much viewers miss having her around.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c.

