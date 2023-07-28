Kenya Moore Reveals ‘Secret Power’ for Dealing With RHOA Castmates

Kenya Moore is in the thick of the drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has been throwing shade at Sanya Richards-Ross and even unfollowed her on Instagram. Don’t talk behind Kenya’s back, Sanya. It just earns you a read as Kenya twirls away.

Kenya is also going through a divorce with Marc Daly. She claimed that Marc had seen their daughter, Brooklyn Daly, a grand total of two times in two years. And Marc was allegedly in Atlanta twice and refused to see Brooklyn at Kenya’s request. Although Kenya tried to settle the divorce, Marc wants to keep it going. Of course, he does.

Kenya’s super-secret talent

She spilled the details when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark. “You studied psychology at school. I would think, being on the Real Housewives, that would come in handy,” Kelly Ripa said.

“You have a point. I actually wanted to be a child psychologist,” Kenya explained. “But it kind of worked out because I think some of the girls [on The Real Housewives of Atlanta] act like children. So, you know, I get to treat them a little bit.” The RHOA star has a degree in psychology from Wayne State University. Didn’t she see any red flags with Marc?

Kenya even copped to analyzing her fellow peaches. “I think I have a little bit of a secret power. I can figure out their strengths, their weaknesses — sort of like a SWOT [Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats analysis] that you do in business,” the mom said.

When asked how she deals with feuding and arguments among co-stars, Kenya had a plan. “You can’t choose a side, you just have to be neutral,” she said. “Sometimes people try [to be neutral] and they fail, but I think I really … encourage them to come back together … But it’s difficult.” Kenya was neutral? Are we watching the same show?

Kenya also shared who she is close to going into the reunion. “I am so close to Kandi [Burruss]. She’s one of my best friends on the show,” she said. She added that she is close to Shereé Whitfield and Monyetta Shaw, too.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues next Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c.

