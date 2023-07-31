Kenya Moore Thinks Kim Zolciak Should ‘Go to Rehab’

Kenya Moore was on hand for the latest edition of Watch What Happens Live, and had no problem in dishing out some shady comments. Nobody was safe as host Andy Cohen asked her to play Say What You Mean, Girl! While Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton, and Vanderpump Rules cheat Tom Sandoval caught a couple of strays, it was former RHOA alum Kim Zolciak who may have been hit with the harshest critique.

What is Kenya’s advice for her fellow Bravolebrities?

Marlo will “never be that girl,” and Sandoval should “own the fact that you’re a narcissist.” Kim, however, should “go to rehab.” In case the point didn’t get across the first time, Kenya repeated it. The shady advice comes in the wake of accusations leveled at Kim, as she was going through a split with husband Kroy Biermann, that she had a gambling addiction. For what it’s worth, Kim and Kroy are now giving their marriage another go, after a reconciliation that friends don’t think will last.

Kicking someone when they’re already down isn’t cute. However, Kenya was on the receiving end of some nasty comments made by Kim during her shortlived return to Real Housewives of Atlanta. In a dinner scene with Shereé Whitfield, she attempted to joke of Kenya, “Uh, really? That b*tch is still alive?” Can you really blame Kenya for wanting to get even?

Meanwhile, the most-recent episode of RHOA saw Kenya dealing with the latest “friend of” addition to the show, Courtney Rhodes. Courtney decided to call Kenya falling on her ass and being rushed to hospital “karma,” which in Kenya’s eyes, makes her the devil incarnate. Again, can you blame Kenya for being mad that someone seemingly celebrated her mishap? Don’t start none, won’t be none.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues – without Kim – Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

