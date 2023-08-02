Jacqueline Laurita ‘Could Not Care Less’ After RHONJ Reunion Text Leak

Jacqueline Laurita was a Real Housewives of New Jersey OG who took a step back from the show in 2017. But she became a point of news once more during the RHONJ Season 13 reunion. Teresa Giudice claimed her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were responsible for putting Tre and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in jail.

See, Jacqueline told Teresa that Melissa and Joe “hung out with” Joe Giudice’s former business partner, who ratted out the Giudices to the feds. During the reunion, Tre accused Mel once again of having a hand in her imprisonment. She said Jacqueline would back her up.

That’s when Melissa pulled out some receipts. She showcased texts from “just last year, before [Teresa and Jacqueline] made up.” Melissa displayed some brutal texts from Jacqueline, calling Tre “a low life trash bucket” among many other things. Now, we have word about how Jac supposedly feels about the whole thing.

Jacqueline DGAF about this situation

When Mel brought the texts forward, Teresa warned her, “Jacqueline is gonna come after you, babe.” However, it seems that Melissa is not on Jacqueline’s mind at all. A source close to the situation spoke with Page Six. Reportedly, Jacqueline “could not care less” about her and her texts being put on blast.

On top of that, Teresa apparently “didn’t [care] either because they’re still talking.” That means, in theory, Teresa kept an uncharacteristically level head and could forgive Jacqueline for her past statements. And that’s great. Teresa should hang onto as many friendships as she can at this point.

Moreover, while Jacqueline didn’t care about Teresa or Melissa, she also gave no thought to Dolores Catania. After Mel presented the texts, Dolores warned her to “Sleep with one eye open.” But the source said Jacqueline “doesn’t know why Dolores would threaten Melissa.” Jacqueline isn’t coming after anyone.

