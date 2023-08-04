Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Want Another Child

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is booked and busy. Both Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are going to be back on our TV screens in a Pump Rules spinoff. Kristen Doute is also part of the series.

Jax is opening a sports bar with his wife. Jax’s Studio City will be open so we can all consume our weight in Mamaw’s Beer Cheese.

The couple also has another project that they are discussing. Expanding their family. People has the scoop.

Adding to their family

“We’re definitely gonna have more kids. At least one more. It’s been a very busy summer. We’re very blessed,” Jax said. The couple’s son, Cruz, is two years old.

The former VPR star revealed how spending time with his son reminds him of his own father. In 2017, Jax’s dad, Ronald Cauci, passed away.

“I just love barbecuing. That’s what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better,” Jax explained. “And I was very, very close to my father. We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff.”

Jax also sang his wife’s praises. As he should. “Brittany’s just an amazing person. She’s my best friend, she’s my wife. You know, we have such a solid relationship,” he stated. “I can’t speak highly enough of her. She’s kind of like the rock of our family.”

He continued, “I love her to death, and I don’t know if I’d still be on this planet if it wasn’t for her to be honest. Her and my son, they kind of really saved me after my father died. I really owe my whole life to her.”

It will be interesting to see family man Jax on the Pump Rules spinoff. But can a cheating leopard change its spots? I guess we will find out!

