Paul Nassif Has High Hopes For Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

It’s been a long time since we saw Paul Nassif on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. His life has completely changed. His 10-year marriage to Adrienne Maloof ended in 2012. According to Paul, RHOBH contributed to the end of his marriage to Adrienne.

Now another couple on the show is facing marital difficulties. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who appeared to be couples’ goals, faced reports they were separating. Kyle recently clarified that, after 27 years of marriage, they were not divorcing. “We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed,” the actress noted.

Now Paul is weighing in on his friends’ marital difficulties. US Weekly has the details.

Hoping for a reconciliation

“Since knowing them for a long time, especially back in the days of [the] beginning of Housewives, they — besides Lisa [Vanderpump] and Ken [Todd] — have a very strong marriage together,” Paul stated. “I feel that whatever the heck [the rough patch] is, I’m sure it will be worked out because their bond and their girls and their family, they’re strong.”

He continued, “They’re gonna work it out no matter what. I don’t see that thing ending at all.”

The star of Botched shared that he did check in on Kyle. Paul said, “I did reach out to Kyle. I just said, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me for anything.’ Obviously, because I love the two of them. He continued, “And she actually was very appreciative and thankful and [she] called me [as] usual to say ‘Thank you, Buttercup.’ That’s what she used to call me on Housewives.”

But Paul hasn’t had a chance to chat with Mauricio. He said that they both have been “busy” dealing with their own lives.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023

