Scheana Shay Reveals Why She Got Botox in Her Mid-20s

Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules ended her friendship with Tom Sandoval amid the Scandoval frenzy. While no one wanted to film with Sandoval except for his accomplice best buddy, Tom Schwartz, someone had to do it.

Scheana and Sandoval teamed up for a meditative exercise in Lake Tahoe. Sounds awkward. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle,” she explained.

The curse of expressive eyebrows

Pump Rules viewers will have to see just how expressive Scheana was during that episode. She recently opened up about her decision to start Botox in her 20s during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

Some casting directors on the CW’s 90210 series were “some of the reasons why I ended up getting Botox.” The spinoff aired between 2008 and 2013.

“They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great,” Scheana explained. “But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows.”

She continued, “They were like, ‘The role is yours. Here is your callback. We want you for this, but we are bringing in a couple more girls as well because if you can’t control your facial features then we’re not going to give it to you.’ They were like, ‘Maybe try some Botox,'” Scheana added.

In one episode of the show, the VPR star played the role of Cassandra. Scheana started getting Botox around the age of 24 or 25 years old. She hoped that it would give her “the resting bitch face.” Meanwhile, I am wishing the opposite.

“In my interviews, I don’t want my face moving. But back then, they were like, ‘Bitch, control your eyebrow.’ Because it was just like a mind of its own,” Scheana stated.

Well, it all worked out as Scheana nabbed her spot on the Pump Rules cast in 2013.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to return to Bravo early next year.

