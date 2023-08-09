Dolores Catania Responds to Luis Ruelas’ Emotional Family Instagram Post

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s OG Teresa Giudice has been through quite the journey during her time on the hit reality TV show. In addition to being the show’s breakout star and responsible for every season’s most explosive fights, she’s also shared some emotional moments.

Not only did she and her husband spend time in prison for fraud, but Tre lost her parents, divorced her ex-husband, and of course, has one of the most toxic relationships with her thirsty brother and sister-and-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Now, the RHONJ OG is in her happy era. She’s still holding center court on the show she started, married the man of her dreams, and is full of love, love, love.

Dolo sends love to Luis and Tre’s family

In a new Instagram post shared by Tre’s husband, Luis Ruelas, the Jersey family are all smiles while hanging out in Mykonos during vacation.

“In this moment, I have so much love and gratitude in my heart for these amazing human beings,” Luis captioned his post. “[Tre] and I want to thank YOU guys for an amazing week in Mykonos [and] for being so incredible.”

Of course, many Bravolebs rushed to the comments to show the family love, including the Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan. “Beautiful family,” she wrote. While Tre’s co-stars, Danielle Cabral, and Dolores Catania, also had a few nice things to say.

“And THIS is what [it’s] all about,” the RHONJ newbie wrote, while Dolores added, “I loved watching your beautiful family and the love u all have for each other … it makes me so happy.”

We’re right there with you, Dolo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are getting ready to head into Season 14, which will see no cast changes from the previous year. However, many are curious how the newest season will play out with Tre, Mel, and Joe on the outs.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE TRE’S FAMILY ARE ALL SMILES IN MYKONOS? HOW DO YOU THINK SEASON 14 WILL PLAY OUT?