Lala Kent Trying To Be ‘More Forgiving’ in Pump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules will never be the same again after Scandoval. Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss having their affair behind Ariana Madix’s back shook the show and fanbase to their cores. It’s hard to compare the events to any other reality show.

The events of the Season 10 reunion felt like a cliffhanger with such magnitude that even few scripted shows could deliver. And it’s all that change and uncertainty that has fans practically begging for Season 11’s release. Moreover, the cast and crew are all too aware of that.

VPR cast members have been dropping breadcrumbs here and there, filling us in on only the most minute details. Among these has been Lala Kent, who’s kept her online presence as alive as ever. And that presence comes with some interesting tidbits.

Lala says Season 11 will be ‘funkiest season’

In an Amazon Live on August 8, Lala expressed how things were changing. “It is a strange dynamic. I’m also in a very strange place where I am trying to heal and not project my experience onto everybody that I see. I am trying to [be] proactive [and be] a little bit more forgiving, light-hearted, and understanding. That is not a place I have always been super comfortable in.”

She continued, “I have always been more comfortable [going toe-to-toe with someone]. Even though it doesn’t feel good, it just feels more disconnected. I am learning that I only felt super comfortable getting really connected with my family.” A standoffish nature is generally good for reality TV. But so is personal growth.

She also addressed the rumors that she was on bad terms with Ariana. “I don’t know what you are talking about,” she joked. She would go on to say “all is good” with Ariana. But not before saying, “It is the funkiest season I have ever filmed in my life. I know I keep saying it to you guys, but it is just weird and so hard. We have never had a shift in the dynamic like this before, obviously.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024.

