Bethenny Frankel Accused of ‘Boasting She Will Bring Down’ Bravo

In what is most likely the final nail in the coffin, Bethenny Frankel continues to speak about her reality television reckoning. This isn’t doing much for her long-term relationship with either Andy Cohen or Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New York alum’s mission to battle Bravo and all of unscripted tv has found a lot of support amongst past and present stars. The more fanfare she gets, the more she talks about it and to be perfectly honest, this is a worthy cause. But now Bethenny has gone full Thanos and she’s about to snap. Allegedly she’s been saying her efforts will “bring down” the network that launched her career. Page Six has the deets.

She’ll huff and she’ll puff and she’ll blow the Bravo house down

No one knows reality tv better than Bethenny and she’s trying to make it nice for everyone involved. We don’t know what her motives are, but fair is fair (and if you recognize The Legend of Bille Jean reference, your reading glasses are on top of your head, sweetie).

Beth has divulged people who sign their lives away to have cameras follow them are often subjected to harmful situations. Large quantities of alcohol, manipulation, victims of revenge porn, and Scandoval-type scenarios. Then you have the lack of compensation when shows are constantly rerun and streamed.

Now insiders say Bethenny is being unappreciative of what Bravo did for her current luxurious lifestyle. “S–tting on the house that made her,” one person said. And apparently, Beth is having quite the summer chatting about her quest. A Hamptons partygoer shared Bethenny is saying “she is going to bring down Bravo” and “not to cross her.”

Threats don’t usually go over very well, just ask NeNe Leakes. So hopefully there’s a method to Bethenny’s madness. Despite receiving a lot of support, there are also those who aren’t on board. Kandi Burruss recently said she handles issues herself and Dorinda Medley is also out. “My experience has been positive. I’ve been part of the network for nearly 10 years, and I’ve loved getting to share my journey with the viewers,” Dorinda said.

Bethenny will need all of her ducks in a row because it sounds like she might be burning that Bravo bridge once and for all.

