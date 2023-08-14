Erin Lichy Tells the ‘Full Story’ Surrounding RHONY Restaurant Snub

In the first episode of Real Housewives of New York, there was some controversy about everyone going to a restaurant together to celebrate their new status as Housewives. But apparently, the place where Erin Lichy made the reservation wasn’t chic enough for Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield. They chose to eat somewhere else.

It was never quite clear what had happened, though the incident caused ongoing friction among the group. But then Brynn posted a photo on social media of the pair having dinner somewhere else, which hurt Erin’s feelings. The only excuse Brynn offered to Erin was, “It’s not 2005, and I’m not a D-list model.”

There have been multiple conversations and explanations, but now Erin is explaining what actually took place – from her POV, of course. She told the full story to SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on August 10.

Erin gives the entire story of Restaurant-gate

“I’m gonna tell you what really happened,” she told host Jeff Lewis, “because I’ve never told the full story.”

Though the name of the restaurant was bleeped out of the show, Erin now has permission to name it. “I’m allowed now. I have approval,” she said. “We were being announced at BravoCon and all of us were on a text chain, and I’m … just like, ‘Shouldn’t we celebrate this? This is gonna be really fun.’ It was very last minute.”

“Everybody had like plus one, plus two, whatever,” she continued, “and I was like, ‘Well, I’ll just make a res somewhere easy that we can get to very easily.’ Catch was available, so I made a reservation there … We were walking out, and [Brynn and Sai] were like, ‘We think we’re gonna go home. We’re tired.’ So, I thought they were going home.”

Busted by social media

“Two days later,” she added, “I saw their pictures on social media at Casa Cipriani [all] glamorous and eating whatever … And I’m like, ‘This is sh*tty.’ You know? … I didn’t need them to come with me. I don’t care whether they come with me or not, but, like, just say, “We’re not going to your restaurant.” Also, [Jessel Taank and I] were with our husbands … so they could have been like, ‘We’re having a girls’ night.’ You know? It wasn’t a big deal.”

When co-host Doug Budin asked Erin why the other two didn’t want to go to Catch, she answered, “Because they don’t like Catch. It’s for D-list models.” Sounds like a New York version of Red Lobster. I haven’t eaten there in a hundred years either, even though their cheddar biscuits are to die for.

Former professional wrestler and co-host, Shane Douglas, piped up, “As a D-list model, I love Catch.”

