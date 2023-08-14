Here’s Why Sai De Silva Is ‘Disappointed’ in Brynn Whitfield

Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva was good friends with co-star Brynn Whitfield at the start of the season. But that is no longer the case. I guess the next “Brynnsgiving” won’t be hosted by Sai.

Brynn had a very dark and challenging childhood. So, Sai threw a “Brynnsgiving” for her friend since she has no family. Of course, all the RHONY ladies were down.

Now Sai has revealed that her bond with Brynn is broken. Page Six has the scoop.

Loose lips sink friendships

“We had a bit of tension toward the end of filming, and there were just some things that I kind of told her that I wish she wouldn’t have said. And I’m such a girl’s girl; I’m very loyal,” Sai explained. “I shouldn’t have said it to her in the first place.”

Although what she shared with Brynn “wasn’t something that was overly big,” Sai wished she hadn’t told her. Sai said, “I shouldn’t have shared it. And when I did, it felt like a circle of trust at that moment, and she kind of broke that circle of trust, and I was very disappointed.”

Surprisingly, Sai revealed that Brynn hasn’t been trying to get back in her good graces. “Not really. I think she’s fine with being out of the circle,” she stated. Ouch!

The influencer, who resides in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, was happy to throw a Friendsgiving for Brynn.

“Thanksgiving is just a time where we, my family and I, we take on anyone who doesn’t have friends, especially in New York. There’s a lot of implants in New York,” Sai stated.

“You know, when you come here, you don’t have family … And then when I was in LA, we would do the same thing. Anyone who had a friend who didn’t have family came to our house,” she added.

Brynn better hop on the apology train if she wants to score an invite for the next holiday celebration.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

