Lala Kent Hugs Tom Sandoval on Beach in Shocking Pump Rules U-Turn

Yes we know, it’s a show. And they’re filming. But apparently, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has shocked the fandom and viewers aren’t taking it lightly.

It might be because the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion was essentially Tom Sandoval tied at the stake and roasted, which was necessary. But Lala in particular had some VERY harsh words for Tom considering his cheating didn’t involve her at all. We’ve been getting new pics as Season 11 is in progress and more scandal is afoot. In a strange twist of fate, Lala is now hugging Sandoval.

Just like Rand or no?

Faithful VPR viewers are in an uproar thanks to more photos of cast members coming back around to Sandoval. Here’s what, if you are looking for these people to be any kind of moral compass, you are on the wrong network. Loyalty to Ariana Madix is one thing and receiving a check is another.

Recently Scheana Shay fell under fire for posing next to Sandoval in a fan photo. She basically responded to fans who had something to say about it and justified her actions. It was just a group pic of the cast, after all.

But now Lala has been seen embracing Sandoval and people are going off the rails. On Instagram, @pumprules shared a moment with Sandoval and Lala having a grand old time at the beach and maybe hugging. So I’m guessing at this point she no longer finds him “dangerous” or even “narcissistic.” There was an enormous amount of disapproval aimed at Lala and SheShu jumped in the comments.

After several people declared Season 11 is a bust and they won’t watch, Scheana wrote, “All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on!” Of course, Scheana is going to defend Lala because Scheana would film with a pack of demonic dogs if they had a showrunner and a film crew. She has willingly donated her soul to this show and she’s not going to let a hug stand in her way.

Scheana’s sensitive advice for fans

“How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened! NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions,” Scheana added.

I would probably say now is not a good time to be so harsh with fans but whatever! Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is still filming and it seems Sandoval is free from being the person people “need to be warned” about. Stay tuned.

