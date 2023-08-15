Kenya Moore Has ‘Baby Fever’ After Sanya Richards-Ross’ Pregnancy Announcement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Kenya Moore recently revealed she has baby fever!

The reality star, who has spent the bulk of her time on RHOA longing for a husband and child, finally had her happy ending after meeting her then-husband, Marc Daly. Although the couple has been in the middle of a nasty divorce, the former Miss USA certainly has found true love in her daughter, Brooklyn.

Kenya’s toddler, who is as adorable as can be, occasionally appears on the Bravo show. Kenya shows off her child’s wits, brains, and cuteness overload. She’s spoken about wanting another child for Brooklyn to grow up with; however, she’s currently searching for Mr. Right. In the meantime, finding out that her co-star, Sanya Richards-Ross, is pregnant with her second baby, her desire to pop out another baby is growing.

Baby No. 2 for Kenya!

During the most recent episode of RHOA, Sanya told the ladies that she and her husband, Aaron Ross, were pregnant with their second child. Although it was a joyous occasion, that didn’t stop some of the ladies from throwing shade her way.

“That’s kinda how Sanya does things. Girl, just tell us you’re pregnant. Like, everything doesn’t have to be a social media stunt,” Drew Sidora said.

Now, Drew … you CAN’T be talking about stunts. Darling, you’re the queen of overproduced reality TV scenes. Should we talk about the dog bones? Or your made-up beef with Marlo Hampton?

Anyway, Kandi Burruss also poked a little fun, adding, “I am sure that that baby is already craving some jerk chicken and plantains in the womb.”

On the other hand, Kenya shared how happy she was for the couple while sharing she’s eager for a second go around.

“Oh my God, I am totally getting baby fever,” she said.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

