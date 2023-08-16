Ariana Madix’s Behavior at Pump Rules Reunion ‘Was Uncalled For,’ Says Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss

How is it August 2023 and we’re still so wrapped up in the Scandoval of it all from Pump Rules? Like many stupid conversations in the Bravo universe these days, Bethenny Frankel is partially to blame. Bethenny thought it’d be a good idea to get Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss on her little podcast to join her crusade against the network. Two women who have a penchant for lying and acting manipulative — it’s just what the fandom wanted (not).

Rachel hopped on Bethenny’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast to join B’s “Reality Reckoning” of biting the hand that fed her. Rachel had plenty to say about her affair with Tom Sandoval, her status with the Vandepump Rules cast, and beyond. Oh, and she decided it’d be a good idea to throw some shade Ariana Madix’s way. As if Ari hasn’t been through enough with this Bambi-Eye B-word.

Rachel Leviss comes for Ariana Madix again

Rachel was provoked by Bethenny to give her opinion about Ariana’s rising star power following the Scandoval of it all. Instead of recognizing that Rachel’s bad decisions were the immediate catalyst to Ariana becoming America’s sweetheart, she did the “poor me” act. “It is hurtful to me just to think that my nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people,” Rachel said. “So, the concept of me being the ultimate reality TV villain just blows my mind.” Again, you did that all on your own, sweetie.

She also decided to call out Ariana for being full of rage at the reunion. Let’s not forget that the reunion was filmed mere weeks after Ariana’s 10-year relationship imploded. Many of us would say she had quite a right to be angry.

“The way that she spoke to me at the reunion, I feel like it was uncalled for,” Rachel said. OK girl, what did you expect? Her to shrug it off and say that it was OK for you to sleep with her boyfriend? Get a grip. Hey, at least Rachel found a new friend in Bethenny who is equally glad to be living life in a delusion. Good for her, I guess.

