Erin Lichy Has Plans To Avoid ‘Housewife Curse’ on Real Housewives of New York 

Real Housewives of New York has entered its redemption era. Season 14 is a totally new cast of characters who have already made their mark on the longtime favorite Housewives’ city. Each of the new apple holders has something to offer. Jenna Lyons gives us high fashion. Brynn Whitfield is all personality, whether she’s flirting with strangers or discussing her life trauma. And Erin Lichy, so far, has brought plenty of drama (and, according to Sai De Silva, never enough food.

Erin has been a tough nut to crack. She had her tiff with Brynn in the beginning and hosted the first cast trip to the Hamptons. She seems like a real New Yorker, which is what the show needs as an anchor. So far, Erin has seemingly been loving the RHONY lifestyle.

Real Housewives of New York isn’t historically a marriage maker

Erin recently spoke to E! Online about her first few weeks as a Real Housewives star. She was pleased by the positive reaction from fans to the new crew. “I’m still in the honeymoon phase,” she remarked. She was asked if she thought her marriage would survive the “Housewives curse,” which Erin didn’t seem too worried about.

At first, Erin seemed not to even be aware that the show sometimes leads to doomed marriages. Erin isn’t worried about her relationship with her husband because she says they are expert communicators. “We’re like very connected,” Erin said. “I think we’re going to be OK. I’m not worried.”

I don’t want to put any bad juju out there, but that can be some famous last words. Let’s hope the new era of RHONY brings a better track record for the relationships on the show. I think, as a rule of thumb, all of the women should avoid men named Tom or Harry just in case.

