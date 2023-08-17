Katie Maloney Bashes ‘Hot Garbage’ Rachel Leviss Interview With Bethenny Frankel

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was explosive, and that’s putting it lightly. The main event was, of course, Scandoval. Rachel Leviss came under intense scrutiny for her affair, even more so than Tom Sandoval.

So, many were understandably upset when Bethenny Frankel made the odd call to interview Rachel and give her a platform. It seemed out of character for Bethenny, who usually has pretty rational takes.

It was only a matter of time before other VPR cast members started speaking up about it. But Katie Maloney really managed to jump the gun. Still, Katie’s take wasn’t far off-center. It wouldn’t take a psychic to see how this would go for Bethenny and Rachel.

Bethenny’s interview shocked Katie

Bethenny promoted the interview’s first part on her Instagram with the caption, “For the first time … in her words … Rachel speaks out…”

Followers were shocked at Bethenny’s decision to interview Rachel, and commenters voiced their disapproval. Among the commenters was Katie, asking, “What in the hot garbage is this?”

Other commenters were quick to agree with Katie, with one reply to her comment reading, “If you thought part 1 was hot garbage, wait until you hear part 2. A literal dumpster fire.” Another user directed their comment at Bethenny, asking, “Just curious if you would have this much compassion for someone sleeping with your fiancé in your driveway after your dog died?”

However, bafflingly, some commenters sought to defend Rachel. One user replied to Katie writing, “She’s allowed to speak, Katie. I think the mean girl trope is played out – grow up. She didn’t kill anyone, and y’all are really ok. I think it’s time to lay off.” Other commenters piled on to the hot take. But the audacity is something.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024 for Season 11.

