Rachel Leviss Feels She Has Been ‘Emotionally Abused’ After Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss told all to Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast. Bethenny previously called for Rachel to hold out for more money to film Season 11 of Pump Rules. And it sounds as though Rachel has heeded her advice. She isn’t filming the new season with the rest of the cast.

Of course, Rachel took time out after the vicious VPR reunion and Scandoval to recover in a mental health facility. So, we do not know if Rachel has decided that self-care trumps a paycheck. Right now, she seems focused on telling her truth.

Is Rachel a victim?

Rachel admitted to Bethenny that she does feel taken advantage of by production. “Absolutely. In the moment, I felt like I deserved it. But, after taking some time away and seeing things more objectively, absolutely I was emotionally abused,” Rachel shared.

“Would you have expected a producer to maybe step in and stop [it]? Or the host? Or Lisa [Vanderpump] whose name is on the show? Would you have expected someone to be like, ‘She’s been beaten, let’s stop this’?” Bethenny asked.

“Absolutely, yeah. And I feel like part of a reunion is to hear what people have to say about it. You got yourself into this mess, now you need to lay in this bed that you made for yourself,” Rachel explained. “When people do things that are out of character, it’s only human nature to want to know why, and what do you have to say? Are you remorseful, or are you just laughing?”

Did anyone really hear Rachel?

Tom Sandoval’s former squeeze continued, “But that wasn’t – there was no opportunity for me to even speak and share what I was going through, and why I found Tom to be this person that I connected to in an emotional way, that I didn’t connect to anyone else, and what needs were being met in this relationship, and why did I compromise my values when everyone that has seen me from Season 5 to Season 10 has seen this girl that’s reserved, shy, naïve, but very sweet. Season 10 was so out of character for me,” she said.

Her affair with Sandoval certainly seemed out of left field if Rachel was being honest in previous seasons.

“Just viewing that alone, it would make me want to know, why? What is going on internally with this girl to be involved in this situation?” Rachel remarked. “But that was not the space for me.”

