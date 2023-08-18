Lala Kent Reached Out to Rachel Leviss via Instagram

Rachel Leviss explained the state of her relationships with the Vanderpump Rules cast – including Lala Kent – during the third part of her interview with Bethenny Frankel. Her secret affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix’s back turned the cast against her. After the savage Pump Rules reunion, Rachel entered a mental health treatment center.

It was uncertain whether Rachel would film for Season 11. But she shared that she was done with reality television. While some cast members did reach out to her, Rachel wasn’t receptive.

Who can you trust? Not Lala, apparently

Rachel revealed who from the cast contacted her. But first, she shared another interesting fact. “I have a no-contact policy with every single cast member,” Rachel said.

“I wanted to know if you think that they feel that they went too far, the cast and if they are sorry,” Bethenny said. That leap was a bridge too far for the VPR cast. It doesn’t sound like anyone apologized to Rachel.

“Lala has reached out to me on Instagram, saying that she’s willing to lend an ear. I don’t know. I just don’t trust that person,” Rachel said. Lala was particularly vicious to both Rachel and Sandoval once their affair was discovered.

She continued, “I know she has her own agenda, I’m sure she wants to create an alliance with me so she can take down Randall [Emmett] for being a narcissist, and that’s her whole M-O.”

As you may recall, Randall is Lala’s former fiancé and the father of her daughter, Ocean Kent. And since it appears that both Randall and Sandoval are members of the narcissist club, maybe Lala reaching out wasn’t surprising.

After all, mistresses must stick together.

