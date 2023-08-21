Sai De Silva Slams ‘Keyboard Thugs’ Trolling Real Housewives Online

Does everybody have a podcast these days? Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame has one called On Display. On Thursday, August 16 Sai De Silva was her guest, talking all things Housewives.

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know Sai as a member of the all-new cast of Real Housewives of New York. After declaring herself a RHONY fan, Melissa admitted, “I was worried how it would be to reboot, but … I’m loving it. I feel like it’s fresh, it’s new, I love the group of ladies … I really think it’s taken off. How are you feeling about … your new stardom?”

“I think it’s crazy,” the professional content creator responded. “I’m loving the journey so far … But at first it was just, the reactions were like, ‘You could never be them,’ ‘We don’t want it,’ ‘Read the room.'”

New cast is on a new journey

(Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo via Getty Images)

“We’re not trying to replace anyone,” Sai clarified. “Obviously, the OG’s have paved the way for us. We wouldn’t be here without them. Those are really big shoes … that we’re not trying to fill.”

“This is our story,” Sai emphasized, going on to say that she’s a fan of the original RHONY and has watched since the very beginning. “But now that we’re here, I’m really happy that it’s finally out, and I really think that people like it.”

“Obviously, we still have our hands full of a few haters now and then,” she adds.

“Welcome to the Housewives,” Melissa interjected, urging Sai to let the haters be her “motivators … The girls with the most haters are always the most successful … On a Bravo show, it just comes with the territory.”

“You’ve gotta let things roll off the shoulder,” Sai continued. “People are stuck behind their computers. I call ’em ‘Keyboard Thugs.’ We have so many Keyboard Thugs running around saying all kinds of things, but no one would ever have the guts to say that to your face.”

It’s the world we live in. People sit anonymously at home behind their keyboards and say whatever nasty thing they can think of. They think they’re safe, hidden behind the mask of their screen names, but they’ve forgotten what their mothers taught them: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

Or perhaps you prefer the Alice Roosevelt Longworth version: “If you haven’t got anything nice to say … come sit next to me.” President Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter was always ready to spill some tea.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH SAI ABOUT THE KEYBOARD THUGS? HOW ARE YOU LIKING THE NEW RHONY CAST?