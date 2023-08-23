Erin Lichy Defends ‘Testy’ Sister After Real Housewives of New York Telling Off

On the August 20 episode of the Real Housewives of New York, viewers saw Erin Lichy and her husband Abe’s 10-year anniversary celebration. It was vow renewal but felt more like an engagement party.

Some people thought it was more like a fundraiser than an anniversary party. There were so many sponsors listed on the invitation that Brynn Whitfield said it looked like a Coachella Poster. “Vowchella” maybe?

Very little food was available, and the five (FIVE!) speakers didn’t know when to stop. (Again, what happened to that two-minute rule?) And when the RHONY ladies debated leaving to get something to eat, Erin’s sister Kelly shushed them.

Erin says her sister was simply being protective

“It’s hard to film these type of events,” Erin explained in an Instagram story. “You have a swarm of cameras in the middle of an otherwise normal, fun party … [so] there was commotion around that. And they were standing right in front and it was loud.”

Perhaps the fact that they were filming the event for a TV show should have been a clue. Those ladies don’t get paid to stand around and look pretty. Their job is literally to entertain us. At the very moment Sai De Silva was asking if they should dip out and go to Nobu for a snack, here came Kelly with her “Shhhh!” She also told the RHONY ladies they were being “rude.”

“You could hear them,” Erin added, “and a lot of people who were speaking, my sister’s close with. They’ve been my friends, a lot of them, since childhood.”

“She was just getting protective over them,” the real estate mogul continued. “She thought it was rude that people were speaking over them … [Kelly] came off a little testy, but she was being protective. She’s adorable.”

Kelly was being so “protective” that she went on to shush her own mother. Brynn wondered if Erin’s sister was going to tell everyone else to be quiet, because “Everybody is talking.”

By this time, Sai was getting a little hangry and had Nobu on her mind. “I think the people that she should be telling to zip it,” the content provider quipped, “is maybe … [the people droning on and on, perhaps?] Cause we’re done.”

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

