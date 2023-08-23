Katie Maloney Shades Tom Schwartz’s New Hair and Friendship With ‘Crazy Jo’

If there’s one thing Katie Maloney is quite good at, it’s speaking her mind, even if it’s to her detriment. The Vanderpump Rules star was not at all shy to speak up about Rachel Leviss’ recent interview, calling the whole thing hot garbage.

Moreover, when it comes to Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, she’s not at all too shy to criticize. When a clip surfaced of Tom filming with his new “friend,” Jo Wenberg, Katie commented, “I can feel that energy from here. Yikes.”

Recently, Tom made a post on Instagram, unveiling his new hairstyle to the world. His new bleach-blond look was immediately slammed into the ground by fans who accused Tom of going through a midlife crisis. And Katie had some words of her own.

Is Katie embarrassing herself over Tom?

Under Tom’s post, Katie left some succinct words of disapproval. “Oh boy…” she wrote. Other commenters agreed with the sentiment, one writing, “What, he’s fake Ken now? So glad you dumped this child.” However, most fans didn’t read Katie’s comment only as a condemnation of Tom’s new hair. Everyone believed it was also an attack on Jo.

Many VPR fans — fans of Tom, even — have voiced negative opinions on Jo. Even commenters separate from Katie were raising their concerns. “I thought we voted No on Jo?” one user wrote. Still, that didn’t shield Katie from criticism, even from the fans on her side.

One commenter replied to Katy saying, “you commenting on this girl….[it’s] giving jealousy. You are divorced and no longer have [a] say in his life … let it go it’s embarrassing. Go be happy ❤️” Others rushed to Katie’s defense: “They were married for years and together a long time. [It’s] giving human. Get real.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

