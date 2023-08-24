Jessel Taank DID Move to NYC Just Weeks Before Filming RHONY

The Real Housewives is the gift that keeps on giving. One of the best parts of this show is that we get to watch these ladies (and their husbands) feed us story after story. All are entertaining, and most are true. However, many wives (and spouses) have been involved in some sh*t.

I think back to the dreadful first season of The Real Housewives of DC when the Salahis crashed a presidential dinner party. Or the unbearable season of The Real Housewives of Orange County when Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers lied about cancer.

Thankfully, most of the scandals aren’t that heavy. And if you really want to laugh at how out of touch some of these cast members are, you can always stream the latest season of The Real Housewives of New York to listen to them fight about outdated restaurants and how Tribeca is still a growing neighborhood in New York City (says literally no one).

Well, except Jessel Taank.

Jessel is a NEW New Yorker

The popular gossip site Deuxmoi recently spilled some tea about Jessel, which sheds light on why she had no idea about Tribeca. Apparently, the RHONY star’s New York pad is rented, and she only moved to NY weeks before filming started. In other words, the streets are saying she up and moved her family from Dallas, Texas, just to be part of the show.

Of course, she laughed off the rumors, joking that her husband and children were rented, too. However, she didn’t deny them. And now we know why.

According to The Sun, Jessel and her family moved into their apartment in September 2022, just weeks before filming began in October. Apparently, their NYC apartment had been on the market since July before being taken down in September.

Before moving, the family purchased a $1.4 million home in Dallas, Texas. And as of March 2023, it’s listed for sale for a whopping $1.9 million.

Now that Jessel is cast on the show, their family plan may be to ride this Bravo wave out until they can no longer. If that’s the case, we can’t fault Jessel for leaping at this opportunity. However, we are curious how she fits into this group.

Were they really a group of friends? Does she really have roots in New York? If so, WHY did she truly believe Tribeca was up and coming? These are questions we need answers to. In the meantime, we’ll continue streaming because a fresh set of personalities on Bravo just feels so damn good.

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT’S A BIG DEAL THAT JESSEL JUST MOVED TO NEW YORK? OR SHOULD VIEWERS FOCUS ON SOMETHING ELSE?