Teddi Mellencamp Shades Rachel Leviss Podcast: ‘All About Bethenny Frankel’

The interview between Rachel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel will likely be a point of discussion for weeks to come. While the bombshells that Rachel dropped begged for attention, many have turned their gaze to Bethenny instead.

Bethenny was immediately criticized for giving a platform to one of the perceived villains of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Add to that the question of how much Bethenny even paid Rachel, and fans had quite the firestorm. Now it’s being hurled B’s way.

While many tied to VPR had their say, it was only a matter of time before other commentators started speaking. And this week, it was Teddi Mellencamp joining the battle.

Teddi says Bethenny didn’t “dig deep” enough

Teddi and Tamra Judge spoke about the interview on an August 23 episode of their podcast. Teddi expressed her belief that Bethenny missed crucial parts of Rachel’s story. She said, “The part that I found the most interesting about this interview was when Rachel started opening up about her time in treatment, and then Bethenny just brushes right over that.”

She further emphasized how Bethenny missed several important opportunities in her discussion with Rachel. “What about like, let’s get into what doing pageants as a small child did to change your perception on how you thought about yourself. Why you believed that your beauty was sought from other people, those types of things.”

Ultimately, Teddi believed the reason for Bethenny’s line of questioning was purely selfish. Rather than helping Rachel or her listeners, it was an opportunity for self-promotion. “This was a point to really dig deep into the psyche and help other women who are attracted to men that don’t treat them right. But instead, it was all about Bethenny.”

