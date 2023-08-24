Tori Spelling Could Join Dancing With the Stars

I must admit that I feel for Tori Spelling. The actress has hit a rough patch. Her husband, Dean McDermott, has been out of the public eye since he announced their breakup on social media. He later deleted the post.

Then Tori was recently hospitalized for four days, possibly due to the toxic mold at their rental house. She and her five children had been staying at a budget motel. Then they relocated to an RV.

But Tori has some plans to improve her future. And that may involve getting her groove on.

Money woes

A source told In Touch, “Tori is broke. For most of her adult life, she’s lived way beyond her means and had no control over her spending and it’s coming back to haunt her.”

Tori’s father, the legendary producer Aaron Spelling, left Tori and her brother an inheritance of $800K each. While Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, received nearly $500 million.

Candy was criticized for not opening her wallet to help her daughter and grandchildren. “She’s done so much for Tori and offered to buy her a house not that long ago, so to be branded this unsupportive parent is both hurtful and cruel,” the source said. Cry me a river.

The insider claimed that Tori’s struggles were just a showcase to win another reality television deal. The source stated, “She’s doing all this for exposure. Her dream scenario and her hope is that by flagging how dreadful and chaotic it’s gotten, it’ll finally get TV bosses to offer her a deal.”

Come dancing!

But now Tori is reportedly eyeing the Mirrorball trophy. “She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing with the Stars,” the source claimed. “She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.”

Several stars from Beverly Hills 90210 have already waltzed around the ballroom. Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, and Brian Austin Green have all competed.

Only two celebrities have been announced for Season 32 of DWTS. The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will both be in the ballroom.

I am crossing my fingers that Tori signs on.

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

TELL US – SHOULD TORI JOIN SEASON 32 OF DWTS? WHO ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE COMPETE IN THE BALLROOM?