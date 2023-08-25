DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Won’t Return for Season 32

As we gear up for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, fans are still waiting to find out which celebrities will compete for the Mirrorball. We already know that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson of The Bachelorette will be in the ballroom.

But one fan-favorite pro has already announced that she won’t be returning. Lindsay Arnold, who also sat out last season, is skipping Season 32. In May 2023, she and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their second daughter, June.

Lindsay’s time to be a mom

In a TikTok video, which also demonstrated Lindsay’s makeup tips, she explained why she is bowing out. Lindsay said, “Last season when I kind of announced that I wasn’t doing [the show], it wasn’t like I retired or like I said, ‘I’m done forever. I’ll never ever consider doing the show again,’ because I will.” She added, “I’ve really been considering the option and seeing if it’s something we can fit into our life … and ultimately this season is not gonna work out for me and my family.”

Ultimately, distance played a role in her decision. Lindsay and her family reside in Utah, where Sam works. DWTS films in Los Angeles.

“I don’t want to separate our family. I feel like this time of their life is so precious and is moving so fast and I want to cherish every single moment,” Lindsay said. The So You Think You Can Dance alum added, “I don’t want to miss a beat.”

She shared that right now is her “season to be a mom” to Sage and June. Lindsay is “so grateful” for her 11 seasons on DWTS and said that this doesn’t mean she is retiring from the show.

She said that she has “some fun connections” to the upcoming season. “I’m not gonna say anything other than that, but I’m very excited for this next season,” the dancer said. “It’s going to be so good.”

Fans wondered if Lindsay’s sister, Rylee Arnold, would be part of the troupe. She was a junior pro on Dancing with the Stars: Junior.

I’ll miss watching Lindsay in the ballroom. And I’m crossing my fingers that she does return someday.

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

