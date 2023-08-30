Jax Taylor Denies ‘Heated’ Conversation With Tom Schwartz

Jax Taylor is back, y’all. Whether you want him or not, Jax will return to television with wife Brittany Cartwright in a Vanderpump Rules spin-off. The yet-to-be-named project will showcase life in the Valley but this time with baby bottles.

Jax’s reaction to Scandoval is what opened the door for his comeback. And because Pump Rules was his last known location, he’s showing up for the end of Season 11 filming. Tom Schwartz (the blonde version) and his old buddy Jason were spotted possibly having a “heated” discussion while cameras rolled. Now Jax details what was going down at SUR.

Is the #1 guy in the room with us?

Schwartz and Jax were having a convo at SUR and witnesses thought they were having a fight. Apparently, they weren’t and Jax hopped into an Instagram comment section to sort everything out. Bravo Breaking News shared the post.

Jax must have been feeling the impact of the summer night as he had an animated conversation with Schwartz. His body language implied to fans who were watching they were having a disagreement, but Jax says nothing could be further from the truth.

“Definitely not heated he’s one of my best friends,” Jax shared. “We had the best conversations ever.. again with people trying to get upset over nothing,” he added. Oh right. Those silly fans and their audacity to think Jax could possibly have an irrational reaction to something during a conversation.

While Jax ties up loose ends, his VPR friends will probably appear on his new show. He’s also getting ready to open up his own sports bar, which could be the source of many a quarrel between him and Brittany. On the bright side, fans will finally get a chance to get to know Jax’s son, Cruz Cauchi.

Jax might make a lot of trouble, but he also made a damn cute kid, so it will be interesting to see him in a parental role.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming remains in progress.

