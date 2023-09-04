Double Takes Called Out at Real Housewives of New Jersey Filming

It’s a dilemma as old as the genre itself—the question of how real everything on reality TV truly is. Reshooting some situations here and there is understandable. But when it comes to orchestrating major events and storylines? That defeats the whole purpose.

And with an event as big as the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale, theories inevitably sprang up about the authenticity of the drama on screen. With the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud reaching a boiling point, viewers had to know the truth.

Still, fans were eager for more. Luckily, the annual charity softball game rolled around to satiate fans’ need for more, if only briefly. There was a hearty helping of drama from the game, albeit removed from context. However, some of that drama might not have been completely organic.

The RHONJ softball reshoots explained

Eyewitnesses spoke with The U.S. Sun, confirming the reshooting of various moments throughout the charity game. One eyewitness reported that everything was staged from the get-go, including the arrival of cast members. “The cast arrived in separate vehicles as fans waited outside the stadium with posters.”

The insider reported that Teresa and Melissa arrived last with just five minutes between them. “Teresa arrived at 5:57 pm… and Melissa arrived at 6:02 pm” with the game starting half an hour late due to these arrivals. The insider specifically revealed, “Margaret [Josephs] seemed to be in the middle of all the drama. All of her conversations were filmed and the producer kept bringing girls over to her.”

As for reshoots, one eyewitness reported, “Jennifer Aydin came up to Danielle [Cabral], Rachel [Fuda,] and a new girl to give them all high fives and then talk for a bit. I guess it didn’t go according to plan, so the producer had her walk away and then film the high fives again.” Here’s hoping that’s as far as the fakery goes for Season 14.

TELL US – TO WHAT EXTENT DO YOU THINK BRAVO STAGES THEIR SHOWS? WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR RHONJ SEASON 14?