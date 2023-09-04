Kim Zolciak Has Brain Scan, Says Past Stroke ‘Still Affecting Me’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is making sure her brain stays in good health. The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 26, recently had brain scans and shared results on her Instagram.

Kim shared a photo of herself with Brielle and Dr. Daniel G. Amen with the caption, “We were both so excited to have our brains scanned.” She recalled her past stroke in 2015 and subsequent diagnosis of a hole in her heart or Patent foramen ovale (PFO) that she previously had closed without issues.

A closer look

The brain scan, among other things, confirmed that Kim suffered from a stroke and not a Transient ischemic attack (TIA) or “warning stroke,” which can usually resolve on its own. According to Kim, she is still feeling the effects of her stroke to this day.

“I have no physical limitation, but at times, I can’t seem to find the right word or completely lose my train of thought,” Kim previously shared on her Instagram in 2021, the sixth anniversary of her stroke. She adds that she’ll “never forget” how it felt.

Alongside evidence of the previous stroke, Kim revealed that her brain scan also showed a previous concussion she suffered when she got into a bad car accident as a teenager.

As Kim’s still feeling the long-term effects of the previous health scare, committing to her brain health is the best decision. Especially now that things are heating up again in her ongoing divorce with soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann, 37, and her credit issues.

Bumpy road ahead

As many predicted, her reconciliation with Kroy last May was short-lived, and he, once again, filed divorce paperwork last August 24.

And this time, he’s not pulling any punches, asking for alimony and child support, and requesting full legal custody of their minor children, including KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and the nine-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Divorce is hard enough, but add Kim’s credit issues, and she’s got a full plate. Finances and money troubles were among the couple’s problems, and Kim’s alleged credit card debt was one of the significant issues.

Kim is allegedly facing a lawsuit of unpaid credit card bills for over $156,080.00, while daughter Brielle currently owes over $12,870.25 on an unpaid AmEx card. Whew, bumpy road ahead, indeed.

It’s a good thing Kim’s focusing on her brain health. She will need it to think of a way out of her current tribulations.

Kim and Brielle’s brain scan experience is set to be shown in an upcoming episode of Dr. Amen’s YouTube series Scan My Brain.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM AND KROY WILL BE ABLE TO BE CIVIL DURING THIS DIVORCE? WITH ALL THIS DEBT COULD A RETURN OF RHOA BE UPCOMING FOR KIM?