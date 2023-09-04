Three Real Housewives of New Jersey Newbies ‘Testing’ for Season 14

As if the Real Housewives of New Jersey couldn’t get more Jerseylicious, Bravo executives have made the decision to add to the current cast.

Filming for Season 14 is in full swing, and still Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are not speaking. They’ve both built up a support system of select cast members. Teresa has Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Cabral in her corner, while Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider back Melissa. That’s if things are still the same, of course…

Arguably, RHONJ doesn’t need more Real Housewives. There’s more than enough drama just from Melissa and Teresa. But three new ladies have been filming with the established cast, and they have selectively picked based on allegiances to the warring sister-in-laws.

“No specific title” for the potential additions

Kayla Giovinazzo, Jessica Kiraly, and Tiffany Chantell-Rosania are in a testing phase.

They filmed at the Maimonides Park, in Brooklyn, New York August 30 at the annual RHONJ charity softball match. The beloved husbands of the show were also present.

Observing cast interactions, there seems to be a former link between Kayla and Danielle. Jessica could have already been friends with Rachel and Melissa. She filmed a conversation with Jennifer Fessler and Jackie.

“The newbies are filming, but they’re still being tested. There is no specific title for them yet,” an insider told The Sun.

“Usually, the official titles are made toward the end of the season once producers get a taste of the new girls brought on to film with the full-time cast,” they continued.

Presumably, the established ladies are not involved in the decision making, though it’s often said they recommend a friend or acquaintance.

The source explained, “even some of the main cast has no idea what’s going on with the newbies — they just show up and film.”

At least one of the ladies is no stranger to reality TV. Tiffany participated in The Amazing Race in 2015. She was an NFL cheerleader for the New York Jets.

Well, these are exciting goings-on in the Garden State. Perhaps Teresa and/or Melissa could use a few new soldiers, because their bitter feud continues.

